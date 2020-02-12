Ryan Reynolds Shows Fans How To Fix A Zipper Using Viral Fork Hack

A broken zipper on a jacket may be one of the most disappointing things that can happen to a piece of clothing. In most cases, once the zipper is off it’s almost not worth attempting to put back together. Luckily, actor Ryan Reynolds is here to share a tip for fixing a jacket with a simple zipper hack.

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Reynolds shared a video on Twitter recently showing a zipper being put back onto a jacket using a fork. “I've waited my whole life for this," the actor captioned the video. As shown, the zipper is placed on one of the fork spikes, and used to pull the zipper back together by feeding it through.

Crap. Now I gotta buy a fork? — Paul Tobin (@PaulTobin) February 11, 2020

He deserves a Nobel Prize -------- — Pranil Dukare (@pranild) February 11, 2020

Many online were shocked and amazed by the video, claiming whoever thought of it was a genius. However, not everyone was on board with the zipper hack, with some commenting that the hack wouldn’t actually fix the jacket. Still, many were happy for the helpful tip, and thanks to Ryan Reynolds, significantly fewer jackets will be ruined.

Via LAD Bible