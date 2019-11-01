[Video] Ryan Reynolds Talks Trash To Everyone In His Fantasy Football League, Including Robert Downey Jr.

The best part about playing fantasy football with a group of friends is all the trash talk. While your athlete days may be behind you, you can still taunt your friends as long as the real players you select perform on the field. As fantasy sports continue to grow, it’s hard to find someone not involved in the weekly game, including celebrities. Even for the most famous people, a little trash talk can’t be ignored.

This year a number of actors, who play super heroes, are a part of a fantasy football league for charity. The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League includes Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Michael B Jordan, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Karen Gillan, among others. While this league is for a good cause, Ryan Reynolds has already begun the trash talk, trading blows with Pratt and Gillan on twitter. Now the actor, who plays Deadpool, has set his sights on Robert Downey Jr.

After Robert Downey Jr. shared a video talking about the league and his matchup with Reynolds, the actor commented on the post saying “This hurts. After all we haven’t been through.” Of course, he wasn’t done there, sharing a video of him silently eating cookies with Robert Downey Jr.’s face on them. This shows, even famous people can’t help but talk trash when it comes to fantasy football.

Via Mashable