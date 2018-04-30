Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls "The Avengers" Revealing Why Deadpool Isn't In "Infinity War"

It's the biggest movie in the world right now with the biggest opening weekend box office ever, and it seems that Avengers: Infinity War seemingly has all the favorite Marvel characters under the sun in it. Well, there is one glaring exclusion.

Deadpool, star of Deadpool, is not part of The Avengers, despite being a Marvel character. Deadpool's rights were owned by Fox when Disney purchased Marvel in 2009, so they weren't allowed to include him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds, however, feels that Deadpool was left out of the Avengers for another reason. He trolled the MCU with a hilarious tweet of a formal letter seemingly from Tony Stark himself regarding Deadpool's application to join the superhero squad.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

There is still hope however. Disney acquired most of Fox in a record-breaking deal last year, including the rights to Deadpool. Deadpool for Infinity War 2!

Via Huffington Post