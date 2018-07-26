Ryan Reynolds To Produce "Home Alone" Inspired Stoner Comedy "Stoned Alone"

Home Alone is one of the greatest movies of all time. It's one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time, and a holiday staple year after year. But how can we make it better?

Add Ryan Reynolds of course. And weed.

Ryan Reynolds is set to produce (and hopefully star in), Stoned Alone, a reimagined Home Alone that features a 20-something-year-old weed grower who misses the flight for his holiday ski trip. He dives a little too deep into his own product, and soon becomes paranoid that someone is breaking into his home. Well it turns out, thieves actually are breaking into his home, and he must channel his inner Kevin McCallister to stop them.

Augustine Frizzell is set to direct the Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider penned script, from an idea by Fox executive Matt Reilly. Frizzell was born in Garland, and recently directed Never Goin’ Back, the tale of two small-town waitresses who on their way to Galveston, find their way to the streets of Dallas.

No word yet on casting choices or when Stoned Alone is set to premiere, but we can assume it'll be the world's next holiday classic!

Via Deadline