Russian Man's First Taste Of Tito's Vodka: "Whoaa."

Dallas Morning News reporter Silvana Pagliuca is in Russia covering the ongoing World Cup, and knew this was the perfect opportunity to introduce a little bit of the Lone Star State's flair to the former Soviet Union.

Specifically, Pagliuca wanted to know just how good was Texas' own Tito's Vodka, brewed down in Austin. The Russian test subject, 33-year-old Yan Averkiev, actually spent a year living in Texas while he was studying at Creekview High School in Carrollton, though this was his first taste of Tito's. Before even taking a taste he was impressed with the fact that it was Gluten Free.

Upon taking a swig, Averkiev exclaimed "Whooaa," while making a grimace so we're not sure. His review, "It's too mellow. But maybe it's mellow -- and maybe because it's good? I don't know." So kind of an OK review. We're a little insulted but that's ok, Yan. Though he said he'd give it a high 3 or low 4 out of 5 stars, so not bad!

Via Guide Live