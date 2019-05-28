Is This Why Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice?

It was a bit of shock to all of us when news broke that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wasn't going be a coach on season 17 of ‘The Voice’.

Sources from Tvline suggests this is why Adam is really leaving ‘The Voice.’ On Mothers Day executives at NBC gathered for a taping of the semi-finals of ‘The Voice’, during the taping it was pretty obvious that Adam Levine didn’t want to be there.

The week before, all of Adams artists had been voted off the show leaving him with no one to coach or root for. Levine was not a fan of the new rule for this season and made it very clear that he was not in a good mood. During the taping, he refused many opportunities to comment on the other coaches' artists after they finished their performance.

The following day all the coaches gathered to sing together; Adam gave everyone a “near motionless” performance that wasn't pretty. After seeing the performance first hand, NBC executive Paul Telegdy was very upset with Levine. According to insiders Telegdy was embarrassed and furious by the fact that Adam would show this level of attitude in front of the advertisers who pay for his salary.

Via: Cinema Blend