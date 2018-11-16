Roy Clark, Country Music Legend And Star Of "Hee-Haw," Dies At 85

Country music legend and star of the variety television series Hee Haw Roy Clark has passed away. He was 85.

Clark died yesterday inside his Tulsa, Oklahoma home from complications from pneumonia according to his representative. Clark hosted Hee Haw for the show's entire 24-year run, and though the last episode aired in 1993, reruns continue to show to this day. Clark said of the show in 2004, "Hee Haw won't go away. It brings a smile to too many faces."

Video of Roy Clark - Folsom Prison Blues(live Hee Haw Show Feb 09 1971)

Clark was a wildly talented multi-instrumentalist who played guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica, and other instruments. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009, telling the audience in an emotional speech how moving it was "just to be associated yourself with the members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and imagine that your name will be said right along with all the list."

Rest in Peace.

Via Fox News