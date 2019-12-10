Roxette Singer, Marie Fredriksson, Dead At 61 After 17 Year Cancer Battle

After a 17 year battle with cancer, Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has passed away at the age of 61. According to a statement released by her management, Fredriksson passed away Monday morning, and is survived by her husband and two children.

According to the statement, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone.” Her death comes after a long battle with cancer which started in 2002 when she collapsed and a brain tumor was discovered. In 2005, Fredriksson told fans she was feeling healthy and no longer needed treatment, but was forced to stop touring three years ago following doctor’s orders.

Fredriksson is survived by husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children, daughter Inez Josefin, 26, and son Oscar, 23. The family said in a statement, Fredriksson “will be buried in silence with only the closest family present.' Many fans were shocked by the news, and the Roxette singer will be missed by many.

