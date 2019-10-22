Rowlett Mother Gave Birth To Baby Girl In Laundry Room During Sunday’s Tornado

The Bump Birthing Center Shared The Story Of The Birth On Their Facebook Page

October 22, 2019
JT
JT
Tornado

Meindert van der Haven

While Texans all over the metroplex were taking cover during Sunday’s tornado, one woman in Rowlett was becoming a mother. The Bump Birthing Center shared a story on Facebook about a baby being born in a laundry room during the storm. The woman gave birth while the tornado sirens were going off.

On Sunday a tornado hit Dallas, going on and off the ground for a 17 mile stretch in Dallas and went through Richardson, Garland, Sachse and Rowlett. “Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty!” Said the Bump Birthing Center in their post.

There was no immediate word on the name of the child, but the center did report it was a baby girl, and everyone involved was safe from the tornado. Many Texans feared the storm on Sunday, but no one went through the amount of stress that this new mother did.

Via Fox 4 News

