"Roseanne" Spinoff "The Conners" Coming To ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr

The Conners is officially a go!

Yesterday, ABC picked up the option for The Conners a spinoff of Roseanne featuring original cast cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert, but without Roseanne Barr. ABC canceled the reboot last month after Barr sent out a string of racist tweets, despite the show holding top ratings. It was mere moments after the cancellation that discussions of a possible spinoff began.

An early description of the series suggest that Rosanne Conner has passed away. ABC says, "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before, as Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America."

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman are all expected to return to the series. The actors issued a joint statement that read, "We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

As a condition of ABC picking up the series, Roseanne Barr, who was listed as a co-creator of the reboot, had to forgo any involvement with the spinoff. She said in a statement, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

The Conners will premiere this Fall with a ten episode season Tuesday nights at 7pm, the time slot previously reserved for the second season of Roseanne.

