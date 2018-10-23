WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Reveals Return Of Leukemia, Vacates Championship To Enter Treatment

Last night's edition of WWE's Monday Night Raw started with Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealing his personal fight with cancer.

Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, revealed his initial diagnosis with leukemia at the age of 22. 11 years later, it returned, Reigns said, "When I was 22 years old, I was diagnosed with this. And very quickly I was able to put it in remission. But I'm not going to lie, that was the hardest time in my life. I didn't have a job, I didn't have any money, I didn't have a home and I had a baby on the way."

Video of Roman Reigns relinquishes the Universal Title to battle his returning leukemia: Raw, Oct. 22, 2018

Reigns relinquished his hold on the Universal Championship, as he is taking time off for family, treatment, and recovery. He made it clear, however, that he was in no way retiring. He promised he would "beat this," and told the WWE Universe " I will be back, so you will see me very very soon."

Via CNN