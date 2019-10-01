[Video] Rogue Catering Vehicle Wreaks Havoc At Chicago Airport

The Runway At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Was Turned Into A Rodeo

October 1, 2019
All workers wish for some excitement during their work day, but excitement isn’t always a good thing. A catering vehicle at Chicago’s International Airport wreaked havoc recently when the vehicle, which had no driver, began doing donuts in front of an American Airlines plane. In the now viral video, the runway gets turned into a rodeo as several airport employees stand around the vehicle trying to figure out a way to stop it, without getting run over.

In the video, the Gate Gourmet catering company vehicle begins spinning in high speed circles, though no driver was behind the wheel. A few employees try to stop it, before the vehicle crashes into the plane parked nearby. The vehicle almost ran over a few workers, but luckily another employee came in with another vehicle to save the day.

Before the rogue vehicle could crash into the plane, another vehicle came flying in to save the day. It crashed into the rogue vehicle, sending it on its side while saving both employees and the plane from damage. According to an American Airlines spokesperson, “Preliminary reports indicate that the accelerator became stuck and caused the catering cart to lose control." While crisis was avoided, the video has since gone viral, as many agree early work week problems can’t get any worse than that.

