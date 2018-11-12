Roger Staubach To Be Awarded The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

November 12, 2018
JT
JT
Roger Staubach, NFL Draft, Football, AT&T Stadium, 2018

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows
Sports

Roger Staubach is about to add another accomplishment to his legendary career.

The Cowboys Hall of Famer is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  President Trump has selected Staubach to receive the honor, the nation’s highest for a civilian, along with Yankees legend Babe Ruth, and NFL Hall of Famer Alan Page.

Staubach will be among the first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Via ESPN

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys
hall of fame
Presidential Medal Of Freedom
Award
Roger Staubach