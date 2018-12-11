Roger, The Kangaroo Known For Incredible Physique, Passes Away At 12
Roger, the kangaroo who became a world sensation because of his incredibly ripped physique has passed away. He was 12-years-old.
Chris Barnes, owner of the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia, announced on Facebook Saturday, “We have lost our beautiful boy, Roger.” Roger stood 6’7””, weighed 200 pounds, and was the inspiration for Barnes to set up the 188-acre sanctuary in Alice Springs to house the famous kangaroo after Barnes rescued him as a Joey after his mother was killed on a highway.
Remembering Roger, the world’s most buff kangaroo, and a true icon of @ausoutbacknt's #kangaroosanctuary.--— Australia (@Australia) December 10, 2018
(via The Kangaroo Sanctuary) #seeaustralia pic.twitter.com/PUcq6NtWUl
Unfortunately, towards the end of his life, Roger began suffering from arthritis and vision loss.
Rest in Peace, Roger.
Via CNN