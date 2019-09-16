Rod Stewart Reveals Prostate Cancer He Kept Secret Is In Remission

The Singer Has Been Battling Prostate Cancer For Three Years, But Didn’t Tell Anyone

September 16, 2019
Press Association

Rod Stewart has been keeping a pretty big secret from fans for three years now, but at a recent event he decided to share some good news with the crowd. Stewart revealed that for the last three years he has been battling prostate cancer. However, according to the singer, the cancer is now in remission after successful treatment.

The British singer was speaking at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation in England over the weekend when he made the revelation. “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests," said Rod Stewart.

According to the singer, he was first diagnosed during a routine checkup in 2016. He made sure to share his news, and give a warning to all men in the audience. “Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done," said Stewart. Prostate cancer is the fourth most common form of cancer worldwide. Luckily, Stewart is now in remission and is back to entertaining crowds of fans.

Via CNN

