Rod Stewart Reveals Prostate Cancer He Kept Secret Is In Remission

Rod Stewart has been keeping a pretty big secret from fans for three years now, but at a recent event he decided to share some good news with the crowd. Stewart revealed that for the last three years he has been battling prostate cancer. However, according to the singer, the cancer is now in remission after successful treatment.

Rock star Rod Stewart has revealed he has successfully been treated for prostate cancer after fighting the disease for three years. https://t.co/V1N6b0vP6x — CNN (@CNN) September 16, 2019

The British singer was speaking at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation in England over the weekend when he made the revelation. “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests," said Rod Stewart.

Great News. Keep fighting — Michael Heil (@michaelheil_dig) September 16, 2019

Gotta love him! ----



"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done."

- Rod Stewart — -- (@NYCityVibe) September 16, 2019

Wishing him a speedy recovery — Akan Umoetuk (@AkanUmoetuk) September 16, 2019

According to the singer, he was first diagnosed during a routine checkup in 2016. He made sure to share his news, and give a warning to all men in the audience. “Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done," said Stewart. Prostate cancer is the fourth most common form of cancer worldwide. Luckily, Stewart is now in remission and is back to entertaining crowds of fans.

Via CNN