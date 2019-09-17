Bryan Adams, REO Speedwagon, Kid Rock And More Pay Tribute To Eddie Money

‘Two Tickets To Paradise,’ ‘Shackin’,’ and ‘Baby Hold On’ Were Some Of The Hits Performed

September 17, 2019
Eddie_Money

Ron Elkman

Eddie Money passed away over the weekend, and while fans were mourning the loss of the iconic singer, his fellow rock stars were paying tribute to him on stage. With concerts going on all weekend, REO Speedwagon, Bryan Adams, Kid Rock and many others paid tribute to Eddie Money. The late singer may be gone, but his hits will live on.

The ‘Two Tickets To Paradise’ singer passed away on September 13th from esophageal cancer. Many bands used their shows over the weekend to pay tribute to Money. REO Speedwagon, who was performing at KAABOO Festival in Del Mar, California, played ‘Two Tickets To Paradise at their show.

REO Speedwagon uploaded the video of their performance to their YouTube page with the description, “We just lost a best friend and music icon," reads the description. "Eddie Money was one of the most positive, loving, caring people you will ever meet! We miss him dearly and promised his wife Laurie we would play this in his honor." Bryan Adams, Kid Rock and Loverboy also performed Eddie Money hits at their shows. While Eddie Money may be gone, clearly his hits will last forever.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock

