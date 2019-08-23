Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Release DVD Collection Of Induction Ceremony Performances

We've seen some incredible performances at the annual induction ceremony at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Legendary musicians team together for unforgettable renditions of some legendary songs, and now, you'll be able to watch them whenever you want, from the comfort of your own home.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced that on September 6, a DVD collection containing some of the best performances from past induction ceremonies will be released for purchase. The collection will include performances from 2010-2017 in an 11-disc set that contains nearly 30 hours of footage.

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: IN CONCERT Coming To DVD In September https://t.co/lw3qPKiMTO #Music #News pic.twitter.com/HuJr8EONt9 — Alien Bee ---- (@AlienBeeNews) August 21, 2019

The collection will cover 160 live performances over eight ceremonies from the likes of Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Electric Light Orchestra,, Heart, James Taylor, Journey, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Ringo Starr, Simon and Garfunkel, Sting, U2, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons, and Metallica, just to name a few.

Via Seat42F