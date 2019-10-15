Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2020 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their nominees for the 2020 class, and voters may have a tough time choosing between the 16 incredible artists. Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden and The Doobie Brothers are just some of the huge names that made the cut. With some greats returning to the finalist lists, along with some new comers, this year’s class has the chance to be special.

For a musical act to make the nomination list, it must have been 25 years since the release of their first commercial recording. The bands that were included in this year’s list were; the Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Todd Rundgren, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy, along with Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, the Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Of the 16 nominees, Motorhead, Dave Matthews, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy are making the ballot for the first time.

The 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held in Cleveland on May 2nd. Fan votes will be accepted starting today through 11:59 ET on January 10th. The rest of the votes will come from over 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. If your favorite band made the list, this just might be their year.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock