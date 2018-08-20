RoboCop Is Now An Art Historian, And Is Returning To Detroit For A Conference On Renaissance Art

In 1987, the world was introduced to RoboCop, who cleaned the riff raff off the streets in a post-apocalyptic Detroit. Now, over 30 years later, RoboCop is heading back, albeit in a slightly different role.

RoboCop is now an art historian. Well, at least the actor who portrayed him is. Peter Weller starred as Officer Alex J. Murphy in the sci-fi classic. He went back to school in 2004, at the age of 57, and earned a Master's degree in Roman and Renaissance Art at Syracuse University, followed by a PhD in Italian Renaissance art history at UCLA in 2013.

Later this fall, Weller will be venturing back to Detroit for the first night of the Culture Lab Detroit conference. His mission? A presentation on the beauty in Renaissance art.

The theme of this year's conference is "Crisis of Beauty." Jane Schulak, founder of Culture Lab Detroit, chose this year's theme because she noticed a "radical reevaluation of the standards and definition of beauty happening in art and storytelling.” She said, "Who determines what beauty is? It's a question you see playing out in art, tech, politics, Hollywood, and so on."

Via ArtNet