Robin Williams' Son Honors Father By Getting Married On His Birthday

July 21st has a lot of different meanings for Robin Williams' family.

The late comedian was born on that day in 1951, and since his death in 2014, the joy from the day has been "usurped." Now, the Williams have something joyous to celebrate on their late father's birthday once again.

In honor of his father, Cody Williams celebrated his marriage on July 21, on what would have been Robin's 68th birthday.

Williams took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63.

