New Disney Character Filter On Instagram Had The Perfect Choice For Robin Williams’ Daughter

Losing a parent is always difficult, but luckily the world is full of weird reminders that make them known in unexpected ways. This recently happened to Zelda Williams, daughter of late comedian Robin Williams. While trying out Instagram’s new Disney character filter, Williams got a nice surprise reminder of her father.

In the now viral video, Williams is using the filter, which randomly assigns a Disney character to be added to a circular frame in the photo. As the characters scroll through, one finally lands for Zelda Williams, and if course it’s one she knows something about. The filter landed on Genie from ‘Aladdin,’ which was voiced by her father, Robin Williams.

What are the chances? I like to imagine that was your dad's doing, making you laugh to this day! — Josh Smith (@jsmith070393) December 30, 2019

Her reaction is priceless. You could still see the happieness there. ❤️❤️ — Michael Czarnecki (@musicisblood89) December 31, 2019

Williams laughs immediately when the filter lands on the Genie character. Many online were thrilled with the sweet moment and reminder of the beloved comedian. Just like that, Disney inadvertently made yet another incredible moment for the world to obsess over.

Via Yahoo!