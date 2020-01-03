New Disney Character Filter On Instagram Had The Perfect Choice For Robin Williams’ Daughter

Zelda Williams Shared A Video Of Her Special Surprise While Trying Out The New Filter

January 3, 2020
JT
JT
Robin_Williams

Kevork Djansezian / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
JT
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News

Losing a parent is always difficult, but luckily the world is full of weird reminders that make them known in unexpected ways. This recently happened to Zelda Williams, daughter of late comedian Robin Williams. While trying out Instagram’s new Disney character filter, Williams got a nice surprise reminder of her father.

In the now viral video, Williams is using the filter, which randomly assigns a Disney character to be added to a circular frame in the photo. As the characters scroll through, one finally lands for Zelda Williams, and if course it’s one she knows something about. The filter landed on Genie from ‘Aladdin,’ which was voiced by her father, Robin Williams.

Williams laughs immediately when the filter lands on the Genie character. Many online were thrilled with the sweet moment and reminder of the beloved comedian. Just like that, Disney inadvertently made yet another incredible moment for the world to obsess over.

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
Robin Williams
Zelda Williams
Instagram Filter
Disney
Aladdin
funny
viral