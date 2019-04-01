Robert Smith's Blunt Response To An Excited Interviewer Is The Best Moment From Hall Of Fame Ceremony 

Robert Smith, The Cure, Concert, Singing, Guitar, 2014

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Cure were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.  

After more than four decades as a band, Robert Smith and the fellas have probably heard every question every interviewer could think to ask.  They’ve seen it all and done it all, and have no qualms about masking their true feelings.

Which is what makes this video so perfect.

This small clip from a red carpet interview The Cure participated in shows an incredibly excited interviewer trying to gauge if the band as excited as she was about their induction.  Smith’s response?

“Erm, by the sound of it, no.”  

It doesn’t get better than that!  And the world has taken notice with Smith’s bluntness and deadpan delivery.

Have we already seen the best moment of the entire ceremony?

