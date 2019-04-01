Robert Smith's Blunt Response To An Excited Interviewer Is The Best Moment From Hall Of Fame Ceremony 

The Cure were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After more than four decades as a band, Robert Smith and the fellas have probably heard every question every interviewer could think to ask. They’ve seen it all and done it all, and have no qualms about masking their true feelings.

Which is what makes this video so perfect.

This small clip from a red carpet interview The Cure participated in shows an incredibly excited interviewer trying to gauge if the band as excited as she was about their induction. Smith’s response?

Robert Smith's wonderfully British responsepic.twitter.com/0f78vLd7WE — Will Gavin (@WillGav) March 31, 2019

“Erm, by the sound of it, no.”

It doesn’t get better than that! And the world has taken notice with Smith’s bluntness and deadpan delivery.

Robert Smith is my energy. https://t.co/ip7JPM0qO4 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 31, 2019

Robert Smith is a goth in the matrix. https://t.co/scNUHSTeLu — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 31, 2019

I really feel like middle age is where I can lean in to my lifelong goal of wanting to be Robert Smith — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) March 31, 2019

Have we already seen the best moment of the entire ceremony?

Via The Independent