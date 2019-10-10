Robert Smith Announces Three New Albums From The Cure Are In The Works

Fans of The Cure got some exciting news from Robert Smith recently. The goth rock icon announced in an interview that not only is The Cure planning to release a new album by the end of the year, but two more may follow after that. After years without any new music, the Cure is ready to share their darkness with the world.

It has been 11 years since the last album from The Cure, but after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, the band is ready to get back to work. Robert Smith had previously said that the band’s next album would be inspired by the “darkness” of losing his mother, father and brother. Now, Smith has announced the plan is for that album to be released before the end of the year.

Smith wasn’t done there tough, as he also said, two more albums could be coming soon after. “Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced. The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier. It has the title of ‘Live From the Moon’ and it will surely change its name,” said Smith. The last album from the Cure was 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ so fans couldn’t be more excited to see what will come next.

Via NME