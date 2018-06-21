Robert Plant Finally Reacts To Eight-Year-Old Covering Led Zeppelin On Drums

A little while ago, we introduced you to Yoyoka Soma, an eight-year-old who has been drumming since she was two. And it shows.

She's really good, y'all.

She absolutely crushed Led Zeppelin's classic "Good Times Bad Times" on the drums, and it was only a matter of time before the footage of her drumming made its way to Zeppelin itself.

Singer and Led Zeppelin co-founder Robert Plant sat down for an interview with the CBC when host Tom Power showed him the footage of Soma playing. He was blown away! Amazed, Plant tells Power, "Listen to that. And the thing is, it's like falling off a log for her."

Video of Robert Plant reacts to 8-year-old girl playing Led Zeppelin on drums

Plant released his eleventh solo album, Carry Fire, last October.

Via CBC