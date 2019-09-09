Two Led Zeppelin Songs Appear In The Indie Film ‘The Friend’ Thanks To Robert Plant

A great soundtrack can help take a movie to the next level, but in order to get the classics everyone loves, the film must fork over some serious money. That’s why many were shocked when two Led Zeppelin songs appeared in the indie film ‘The Friend.’ While normally an indie film wouldn’t be able to afford adding a Led Zeppelin song to the soundtrack, Robert Plant was reportedly so moved by the movie, he allowed them to use both ‘Going to California’ and ‘Ramble On’ in the movie.

Moved by upcoming drama 'The Friend,' Robert Plant allowed the indie film to use Led Zeppelin songs at a greatly reduced cost https://t.co/68vxaLkHtS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 8, 2019

The indie film, ‘The Friend’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, but the final version wasn’t done until two days prior as the filmmakers waiting for approval on the two Led Zeppelin songs. The film’s director, along with producer Ridley Scott reached out to the surviving members of Led Zeppelin in hopes of getting them to wave the astronomical fee that comes with including one of their songs in a movie. Once Robert Plant saw the movie, he wrote back saying “while the film was a tough one to sit through, it was beautiful and strong,” and allowed for the two songs to remain in the film.

Nice gesture from Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin for this movie!--❤https://t.co/CQ8udxzOwb — Maryjane A. Burns (@mermaid_mjb) September 8, 2019

Plant does not seem to make decisions based on money...lot's of people with his kind of wealth would. https://t.co/0yxLPvRGm3 — Phil Peters (@faivy) September 8, 2019

I cried throughout The Friend -- it clearly has an emotional effect on people, even Robert Plant, which is why he gave the OK for the film to use Led Zeppelin's Ramble On and Going to California #TIFF19 https://t.co/rTrCeGS9Ho — Chris Lindahl (@cmlindahl) September 7, 2019

It is unknown what exactly the price is to include a Led Zeppelin song in a movie, but the indie film was made on a $10 million budget, and paying for the two songs would have reportedly cost a third of their budget. However, the fee was waved and the Led Zeppelin songs will forever remain in ‘The Friend.’

