Rob Lowe Credits Steven Tyler With Helping Him Stay Sober For 30 Years

Steven Tyler has accomplished many impressive feats in the world of rock and roll, but recent praise from a Hollywood actor shows Tyler is just as impressive in his personal life. Actor Rob Lowe recently credited the Aerosmith frontman with helping him stay sober for 30 years. According to Lowe, not only did Tyler reach out to him in a time of need, but did so without ever meeting him.

Rob Lowe has been out promoting his upcoming television series, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ While on the press tour, the topic of his sobriety was brought up, and according to Lowe he has Steven Tyler to thank for his 30 years clean. “"I came home when I was probably sober two or three weeks and I got a call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. He called to say ‘I heard you are in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, I’m thinking of you dude,” said the actor.

Steven Tyler who has had his own struggles with addiction, reached out to Lowe, and according to the actor “If it’s good enough for f---ing Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.” Rob Lowe now has another connection to the rock star, as he stars alongside Tyler’s daughter, Liv Tyler, in his upcoming Fox series. Seems like all these years later, Lowe likes having a Tyler by his side.

Via Fox News