Road Workers Misspell “School” In School Crossing

April 23, 2019
JT
JT
School Crossing, School, Road, Street

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A road crew working outside a school in Orlando might want to head in for a few lessons.

A motorist in Doral, Florida noticed outside a local school that road workers had accidently spelled the word “school” wrong in a crossing. Instead, they painted “S-C-O-H-O-L.”

The city was notified, and they sent a crew to replace the paint, though it is not known how long the world “school” was misspelled outside of a school.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
School
School Crossing
Road
funny
Street
Misspell
spelling
Paint

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes