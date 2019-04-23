Road Workers Misspell “School” In School Crossing

A road crew working outside a school in Orlando might want to head in for a few lessons.

A motorist in Doral, Florida noticed outside a local school that road workers had accidently spelled the word “school” wrong in a crossing. Instead, they painted “S-C-O-H-O-L.”

Video of Drivers surprised by misspelled school crosswalk in Doral

The city was notified, and they sent a crew to replace the paint, though it is not known how long the world “school” was misspelled outside of a school.

#UPDATE- This SCHOOL zone striping was handled by the developer's contractor. They have been notified and are working expeditiously to correct. Thank you to all who brought this very important matter to our attention. https://t.co/4YVR82gsrB — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) April 18, 2019

Via NY Post