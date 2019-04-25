"Riverdale" Airs Final Episode Featuring Luke Perry

Yesterday, CW's Riverdale aired the final episode featuring scenes filmed by Luke Perry, who passed two months after its completion.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Sunday the scenes involved "A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son."

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️-------- -- pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Aguirre-Sacasa admitted shortly after Perry's passing the cast and crew were still coming to terms with his death. He told Entertainment Tonight, "You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving. We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him."

Perry's final scenes feature his character Fred comforting, and imparting words of wisdom" to his son Archie.

Perry suffered a stroke in his home February 27, and unfortunately never regained consciousness. He passed March 4 at the age of 52.

Via People