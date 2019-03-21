Ringo Starr Is Back In The Studio Working On 20th Solo Release

Ringo Starr will turn 79 in July, but the former Beatle has no plans to halt his music career anytime soon.

Billboard confirmed that Starr is back in the studio working on a new album, his first since 2017’s Give More Love.

In the studio again with the great Steve Lukather what a guy peace and Love. --✌️--------‍♀️--------☮️ pic.twitter.com/dbgs4teP4x — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 14, 2019

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band are also preparing to tour, which kicks off tomorrow with a show in Funner, California.

Give More Love, the 19th studio album released by Starr, reached No. 128 on the Billboard 200 in October 2017.

Via Billboard