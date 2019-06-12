Ridley Scott Confirms "Gladiator" Sequel Will Take Place 25 Years After The Original

June 12, 2019
JT
JT
Russell Crowe, UK Premiere, The Nice Guys, Red Carpet, London, 2016

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Gladiator 2 is coming.

Sir Ridley Scott confirmed the sequel to the 2000 epic film a few months back, but the details are finally starting to take shape.

Like the original, Scott will direct the feature, and will be working with a script written by Peter Craig, who also wrote the upcoming sequel to Top Gun.  Producers Walter F Parke and Laurie MacDonald have also revealed that the film will take place 25 years after the original.  

However, other details about the film have been scarce, including casting decisions or even a plot.  The fact that the movie takes place decades after the first, however, would corroborate early rumors that the movie would follow the exploits of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus, characters played by Connie Nielsen and Joaquin Phoenix in the original.

Via The Independent

