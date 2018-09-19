Rice University To Offer Free Tuition To Low And Middle-Income Undegrads

Rice University in Houston wants to make sure students of all backgrounds are able to attend their institution, and they're taking big steps to assure that's a possibility.

Next Fall, under the school's initiative called "The Rice Investment," those students accepted to the school, whose family income is under $130,000 will not pay tuition. Further, those students with family incomes below $65,000 will also receive grant aid to cover school fees and room and board. Also, students whose family income is between $130,000 and $200,000 will be eligible to receive scholarships that will cover at least half of their tuition.

In a statement, Rice said this initiative is "intended to address challenges faced by families with moderate incomes," as well as reduce student debt.

Currently, tuition at Rice is $46,600 a year for undergraduates. The university had a student body of nearly 4,000 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Via CNN