Rice University To Offer Free Tuition To Low And Middle-Income Undegrads

September 19, 2018
Rice University, Courtyard
Rice University in Houston wants to make sure students of all backgrounds are able to attend their institution, and they're taking big steps to assure that's a possibility.  

Next Fall, under the school's initiative called "The Rice Investment," those students accepted to the school, whose family income is under $130,000 will not pay tuition.  Further, those students with family incomes below $65,000 will also receive grant aid to cover school fees and room and board.  Also, students whose family income is between $130,000 and $200,000 will be eligible to receive scholarships that will cover at least half of their tuition.

In a statement, Rice said this initiative is "intended to address challenges faced by families with moderate incomes," as well as reduce student debt.  

Currently, tuition at Rice is $46,600 a year for undergraduates.  The university had a student body of nearly 4,000 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Via CNN

