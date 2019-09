Lead singer of The Cars Ric Ocasek passed away earlier today in New York City. He was 75.

Police say they received a call about an unconscious man in a townhouse on East 19th Street around 4pm. Ocasek was pronounced dead at the scene

Video of The Cars - You Might Think (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Via NBC New York