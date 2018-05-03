Ric Ocasek Of The Cars Announces Split From Wife After 28 Years Of Marriage

Ric Ocasek and his supermodel wife are calling it quits.

Paulina Porizkova announced the couple's separation with a post on Instagram yesterday afternoon. She wrote that even though her family has always been a "a well-built car ... as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison." Ocasek played guitar and was the primary songwriter for The Cars from 1976 til their final reunion tour in 2011.

Though just announcing the split, Porizkova revealed that the couple has been separated for a year, despite appearing together at The Cars induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month.

The couple first met in 1984 while filming the music video for The Cars' hit "Drive," and were married in August, 1989.

Via People