Reynolds Wrap Wants You To Coat Your Thanksgiving Turkey In Mac And Cheese This Year

When it comes to thanksgiving, most people don’t want to break tradition. However, if this is the year to change it up, Reynolds Wrap wants to help. The foil company released their latest in strange thanksgiving themed recipes, and this year’s recipe has caught many off guard. Reynolds Wrap wants people to make a mac and cheese covered turkey for this year’s holiday.

While almost everyone loves mac and cheese, this turkey recipe is taking many out of their comfort zone. The recipe calls for one 10 – 16-pound turkey, vegetable oil and 4 boxes of macaroni and cheese. It says to pick your favorite brand of mac and cheese, because two boxes are meant to prepare as normal, while two others are for coating the turkey.

The recipe is pretty standard, until it calls for the two packages of powdered cheese to be used to coat the turkey. This is not the first odd thanksgiving recipe Reynolds Wrap has released. Last year the foil brand created a viral glitter turkey, and the year before that, they used a recipe that called for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. As for this year, those that try out the new recipe should have one deliciously cheesy turkey.

Via Fox News