Restaurant Serves Buddy The Elf’s Spaghetti, Featuring Maple Syrup, Marshmallows, And Pop Tarts

It's hard to believe the movie Elf is turning 15 years old this year.

What’s even harder to believe is there is a restaurant daring to recreate one of it’s most famous scenes.

Video of Elf - spaghetti breakfast

Oh yes, Miss Ricky’s restaurant inside the Virgin Hotel in Chicago is serving their recreation of Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti, completely smothered and covered with Maple Syrup, Candy, Marshmallows, and Pop Tarts.

The dish is available now through Christmas day for just $15. The full list of toppings include strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce.

