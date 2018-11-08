Restaurant Serves Buddy The Elf’s Spaghetti, Featuring Maple Syrup, Marshmallows, And Pop Tarts
It's hard to believe the movie Elf is turning 15 years old this year.
What’s even harder to believe is there is a restaurant daring to recreate one of it’s most famous scenes.
Oh yes, Miss Ricky’s restaurant inside the Virgin Hotel in Chicago is serving their recreation of Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti, completely smothered and covered with Maple Syrup, Candy, Marshmallows, and Pop Tarts.
The dish is available now through Christmas day for just $15. The full list of toppings include strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce.
Via The Takeout