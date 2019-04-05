Resort Owner Goes Viral After Calling Out “Influencers” Who Want To Stay For Free

If you are an aspiring Instagram Influencer, you best stay away from the White Banana Beach Club in the Philipines.

The owner, Gianlucca Casaccia recently went viral after a posting a fiery rant about social media influencers who want to stay at his resort for free. In lieu of actual payment, they’ll offer an Instagram post promoting his establishment.

Casaccia wants nothing to do with them.

Casaccia told the New York Times he finds digital begging “disrespectful,” and points out that many of the people asking for freebies have less than 2,000 followers on Instagram. “How can you help me if you are no one?” he said.

Via NY Post