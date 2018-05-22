Researchers Develop Device That Let's You Text By Waving Your Fingers

If you've never heard of Fingerping before you might want to ge familiar, because we might be looking at the future of communication as we know it.

A research team out of Georgia Tech developed Fingerping, which allows the user to compose text messages simply by waving their fingers. Lead researcher Cheng Zhang said in a press release, "Some interaction is not socially appropriate. But a wearable device is always on you so you should have the ability to interact through that at any time in an appropriate and discreet fashion."

Fingerping operates with a thumb ring that detects movement in the user's hand. It sends "chirps" to a smartwatch worn on the user's wrist, which turns these chirps into text. The gestures can be as simple as tapping your fingers, or even making the signs for 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Video of FingerPing: Recognizing Fine-grained Hand Poses using Active Acoustic On-body Sensing

The technology is still being developed, so there's no timetable for when Fingerping will be made available for public use.

Via NY Post