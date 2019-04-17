Researchers Bring Brain Cells Back To Life Using Dead Pigs

Revived brain cells from dead pigs.

Ewww…and…huh?

Research reported in the New York Times shows “restored cellular activity” to the brains of dead hogs.

During the research, the brains didn't regain consciousness or anything that might recall a scene from Poltergeist. However, researchers did spot electrical activity, functioning blood, and watched the brain respond to drugs.

Way too early to say if this is something that could apply to humans in the future, but scientists are hopeful it could be a small step toward treatments for brain injuries, strokes and diseases.

If brain resuscitation is the endgame, we’ve got a long way to go. That being said, the longer we live off of our smartphones, we might need all the help we can get.

via New York Times