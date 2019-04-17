Researchers Bring Brain Cells Back To Life Using Dead Pigs

April 17, 2019
JT
JT

WPA Pool / Pool Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT

Revived brain cells from dead pigs. 

Ewww…and…huh?

Research reported in the New York Times shows “restored cellular activity” to the brains of dead hogs.

During the research, the brains didn't regain consciousness or anything that might recall a scene from Poltergeist. However, researchers did spot electrical activity, functioning blood, and watched the brain respond to drugs.

Way too early to say if this is something that could apply to humans in the future, but scientists are hopeful it could be a small step toward treatments for brain injuries, strokes and diseases.

If brain resuscitation is the endgame, we’ve got a long way to go.  That being said, the longer we live off of our smartphones, we might need all the help we can get.

 

via New York Times

Tags: 
brain resuscitation
science
Future

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes