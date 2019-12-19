‘Remember The Titans’ Coach Herman Boone Passes Away

Herman Boone, the head Football coach that inspired the hit 2000 Disney film ‘Remember The Titans' has passed away.

His assistant coach since 1972, Aly Khan Johnson said Boone had been battling cancer for some time and that he died at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday. Johnson Told ESPN that Boone's wife is handling the funeral arrangements, which are not complete.

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington portrayed Boone in ‘Remember The Titans' as he guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while overcoming the early days of desegregation.

Herman Boone was 84-years-old.