Forget Goat Yoga: Reindeer Yoga Is The Next Big Thing
Wonder what Santa thinks about this...
Those crazy Alaskans.
Up until now, the wackiest yoga phase has been "goat yoga." But the folks in Fairbanks, Alaska have thought outside the box: "reindeer yoga" is currently hot in the cold region.
The setting is Running Reindeer Ranch: where large and small reindeer are just hanging out with people while they do yoga. Like goat yoga, this class is part excercise; part petting zoo. There are rules, though: don't touch their antlers (because they're sensitive).
Reindeer have their own kind of yoga, too: especially when spring hits (that's when they scratch their back because their aforementioned antlers are itchy and growing).
Move Over, Goat Yoga. Alaskans Now Have Reindeer Yoga https://t.co/8CitJLxQrV pic.twitter.com/9mnD6FQd2n— Zyite.com (@zyiteblog) June 22, 2019
Source: NPR