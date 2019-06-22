Forget Goat Yoga: Reindeer Yoga Is The Next Big Thing

Wonder what Santa thinks about this...

June 22, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows

Those crazy Alaskans.

Up until now, the wackiest yoga phase has been "goat yoga."  But the folks in Fairbanks, Alaska have thought outside the box: "reindeer yoga" is currently hot in the cold region.

The setting is Running Reindeer Ranch: where large and small reindeer are just hanging out with people while they do yoga.  Like goat yoga, this class is part excercise; part petting zoo.  There are rules, though: don't touch their antlers (because they're sensitive).

Reindeer have their own kind of yoga, too: especially when spring hits (that's when they scratch their back because their aforementioned antlers are itchy and growing).

Source: NPR

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Reindeer Yoga
NPR
Alaska

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes