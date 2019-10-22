‘Regulate’ Is A Top 5 Rap Song Of All Time, According To Warren G

It has been two decades since Warren G and Nate Dogg first introduced the world to G-Funk. The two stormed up the charts with their hit single ‘Regulate’ in the 90’s. Using a funky Michael McDonald sample, and a back and forth rhyming story, ‘Regulate’ has remained relevant even after all these years. That’s why Warren G feels ‘Regulate’ is a top five rap song of all time, and he’s not backing off his recent statements.

Video of Warren G - Regulate ft. Nate Dogg (Official Video)

Recorded in Warren G’s apartment, ‘Regulate’ peaked at number two on the singles chart in 1994, and became one of the defining songs of the decade. Using a sample from Michael McDonald’s ‘I Keep Forgettin’’ the song has become a road trip staple, as Warren G and Nate Dogg go back and forth telling the story of an attempted carjacking. Now, speaking on his career, Warren G says the song helped make his mark on rap history.

“For it to be playing 25 years strong and still going, that means something and lets the world know that G-Funk is here to stay, and Warren G is here to stay,” said the rapper, adding he believes the song is top five of all time, without question. The rapper also discussed his recent music work, along with his relationship with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Regardless of where he goes from here, Warren G knows his place in history is set thanks to ‘Regulate.’

Via Nostalgic Express