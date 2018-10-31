Reese's Just Changed The Halloween Game Forever With There New 'Halloween Candy Converter Machine'

Every year on Halloween you get stuck with candy you know you won’t eat. Whether that’s due to allergies, diets, or just flat out dislike for the candy, it is inevitable that certain pieces will be wasted. Well Reese’s may have just come out with the game changer of all game changers.

This year Reese’s will be rolling out their newly invented ‘Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine.’ This machine will allow trick or treaters to trade out any unwanted candy, for the Halloween favorite, Reese’s peanut butter cups. The public first got a glimpse of this miracle Sunday, as the first machine made an appearance in Tarrytown, New York for a Halloween parade.

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

Sadly for this Halloween, the DFW Metroplex will not be getting one of these candy converter machines, as Reese’s will only put out one machine this year. The location of the machine will be outside Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue in New York, and will remain there Wednesday from 4PM to 9PM. For those upset they won’t get to use the machine this Halloween, Anna Lingeris, Spokeswoman for Reese’s distributor Hershey, says that the feedback from fans has been great, and ‘maybe we will bring the Reese's Candy Exchange to other cities; stay tuned for Halloween 2019.’

The ‘Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine’ is sure to be a big hit this year for New Yorkers. A recent survey showed that 90% of Americans have or wish they had traded in certain pieces of candy, for ones they prefer. Now, at least for tonight, New Yorkers will be in candy exchange heaven.

Reese’s has been voted one of the top Halloween candy brands in a number of polls, specifically the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This move will give trick or treaters an opportunity to get the candy they really want. Hopefully with the success of the ‘Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine’ more brands will jump on board with this move by next Halloween.

Via CNN