Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Voted America’s Favorite Halloween Candy

A New Survey Asked Over 1,000 People What Their Favorite Halloween Candy Is

October 15, 2019
Reese's

It doesn’t get much better than the combination of chocolate and peanut butter. At least, that’s how the majority of Americans feel when it comes to their Halloween candy preference. While plenty of statistics have come out recently about which candy is preferred in each state, and which candy is the worst option for Halloween, but now a new Monmouth University poll has found Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s top choice for Halloween candy.

The Monmouth University poll surveyed over 1,000 people over the age of 18 and found the top eight preferred candy for Halloween. The survey found that 36% of those surveyed said their favorite candy for the holiday full of sweats is Reese’s. Second place was Snickers at 18%, then M&M’s at 11%.

The rest of the list includes Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst, and Tootsie Pops, but there was one surprise the internet doesn’t quite agree with. Candy Corn made the list as well, however most people say it’s more of a theme purchase than actual enjoyment. “We don't know if it's one of the top-eaten candies, but it does have a fan base. And candy corn make great fake teeth to creep out your parents with,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. The internet may be debating over candy corn, but for this study, Reese’s is the clear winner around the country.

Via CNN

