Red Lobster Will Begin Serving Bloody Marys With Lobster Claws & Cheddar Bay Biscuits

December 31, 2019
JT
Red Lobster is way more prepared for 2020 than the rest of us. 

Starting on January 1st the seafood chain will be offering Bloody Marys that come with lobster claws and their signature cheddar bay biscuits. January 1st also happens to be National Bloody Mary Day. 

Spokeswoman for Red Lobster Nicole Bott, calls their new concoction a “Drink-A-Tizer”. 

“To help guests spice up the new decade and ring in 2020, Red Lobster is unveiling The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary. The larger than life “Drink-A-Tizer” mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Red Lobster’s very own house Bloody Mary Mix, and is topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw and jumbo shrimp as well as a Cheddar Bay Biscuit – perfect for dunking.”

This ridiculous drink will be available at all US locations through Sunday, February 2nd. 

Via: Fox 4 News

