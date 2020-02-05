Red Lobster Announces Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Box Of Cheddar Biscuits

Chocolate is the standard gift when it comes to Valentine’s day, but this year why not try something everyone loves; Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits. The seafood chain has already gone viral for holiday themed items for their beloved cheddar biscuits in the past. There was the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack and the Cheddar Bay Biscuit 'Ugly' Holiday Sweater, but now they are offering Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a heart-shaped box for Valentine’s day.

"Red Lobster thinks your Valentine's Day sweetheart wants Cheddar Bay Biscuits instead of chocolates" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/czIAbWLBFr pic.twitter.com/sCM0EKWb0W — Kelly Mansell (@KellyMansellLgn) February 5, 2020

The Red Lobster Valentine’s Day gift will be available starting February 10th, and will include twelve biscuits inside a heart shaped box. “Valentine’s Day is approaching and that doesn’t have to mean another year of gifting boring bouquets or cheap chocolates. What if you could surprise your loved one with a gift that’s guaranteed to warm their heart and appetite?” said the seafood chain.

The limited edition boxes will only be available while supplies last. For those interested din giving cheddar biscuits this year, all it takes is ordering twelve Cheddar Bay Biscuits at redlobster.com, and include the option to have them packaged in a heart-shaped box for an additional $1. Of course, people interested can still get the cheddar biscuits as a gift without the box, because even twelve biscuits in a to-go bag is a pretty awesome Valentine’s Day gift.

