Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Prince And Jimi Hendrix With Eddie Vedder

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been showing plenty of love lately to some classic bands, performing covers during their concerts. They recently covered The Cars after Ric Ocasek’s death, and have been known to play cover songs during their sets. Now, they have gone viral for another cover, this time with the help of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

Video of RHCP &amp; Eddie Vedder - Silverlake Benefit 2019 (Full Show)

Playing at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music‘s annual fundraising concert over the weekend in Los Angeles, the Red Hot Chili Peppers closed the show by honors Prince and Jimi Hendrix. Joined by Eddie Vedder, who along with Flea started the nonprofit music school almost two decades ago, the band pleaded the crowd with renditions of ‘Purple Rain’ and ‘All Along The Watchtower.’ The cover songs can be seen around the 45 minute mark in the video above.

Both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Eddie Vedder performed mini-sets in the Silverlake Conservatory of Music’s parking lot to benefit the foundation. Along with the cover songs, the performances included classic songs such as ‘Soul to Squeeze,’ ‘Suck My Kiss’ and ‘By the Way,’ with Vedder playing some classic Pearl Jam songs, and covering Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers.’ With both performances, and hosted by comedian Marc Maron, anyone in attendance got to see quite the show.

Via Rolling Stone