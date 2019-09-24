[Video] Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor The Cars’ Rick Ocasek In Singapore

It has been over a week since the passing of The Cars frontman Rick Ocasek, and his impact is still being felt, as bands continue to honor the late singer by performing his songs at their live shows. The most recent band to honor Ocasek is the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who played ‘Just What I Needed’ during a recent show in Singapore. Check out the band’s version of the Cars song below.

Video of Red Hot Chili Peppers - Just What I Needed (In Memory of Ric Ocasek) (Singapure, F1 GP) (22/09/2019)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed in Singapore on Sunday, and their fifteen songs set included hits of their own, new music, a few covers, and of course their tribute to the late Rick Ocasek. Their version of ‘Just What I Needed’ came towards the end of the set, and it brought the house down. The cover came right after another famous Red Hot Chili Peppers cover, their version of Stevie Wonders ‘Higher Ground.’

The Cars tribute and their version of ‘Higher Ground’ weren’t the only covers the band would play that night. During their encore, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer played his rendition of ‘Purple Rain.’ The band made sure to play plenty of hits as well during the career spanning set, but fans seemed to enjoy all the covers as well. Even Rick Ocasek would have enjoyed their version of ‘Just What I Needed.’

Via Jambase