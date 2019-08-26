Red Bull Settles Lawsuit With Customers Who Complained Drink “Didn’t Give Them Wings”

August 26, 2019
JT
JT
Red Bull, Cans, Shelves, Grocery Store, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

Red Bull’s infamous advertisement proudly proclaimed that the energy drink would “give you wings.”

Those words have landed the drink in a little bit of hot water, as a group of disgruntled customers filed suit against the drink after it did not, in fact, give them wings.

Canadian Michael Attar first filed the suit in March 2016, claiming that Red Bull made false declarations “regarding the usefulness of its products.”  Attar claims Red Bull violated the Quebec Consumer Protection Act by claiming it was “more effective than a lower-priced offering, like a cup of coffee.”

Red Bull GmbH, the beverage brand's Austrian parent company, agreed to pay out  $850,000 CAD, about $640,000, in a settlement for a class-action lawsuit.

In a statement, Red Bull says it agreed to settle to "avoid the distraction" of litigation.  They said, "Red Bull's marketing has always been witty, truthful, and accurate.” 

The company continues to use “Red Bull gives you wings" as its slogan.

Canadian customers who bought a can of Red Bull in the last 12 years could be entitled to ten dollars as a result of a class action settlement.

Via Newsweek

Tags: 
Red Bull
Canada
Lawsuit
Wings
Energy Drink
caffeine
funny
court
Customers
drink

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes