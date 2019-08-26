Red Bull Settles Lawsuit With Customers Who Complained Drink “Didn’t Give Them Wings”

Red Bull’s infamous advertisement proudly proclaimed that the energy drink would “give you wings.”

Those words have landed the drink in a little bit of hot water, as a group of disgruntled customers filed suit against the drink after it did not, in fact, give them wings.

Canadian Michael Attar first filed the suit in March 2016, claiming that Red Bull made false declarations “regarding the usefulness of its products.” Attar claims Red Bull violated the Quebec Consumer Protection Act by claiming it was “more effective than a lower-priced offering, like a cup of coffee.”

Red Bull GmbH, the beverage brand's Austrian parent company, agreed to pay out $850,000 CAD, about $640,000, in a settlement for a class-action lawsuit.

In a statement, Red Bull says it agreed to settle to "avoid the distraction" of litigation. They said, "Red Bull's marketing has always been witty, truthful, and accurate.”

The company continues to use “Red Bull gives you wings" as its slogan.

Canadian customers who bought a can of Red Bull in the last 12 years could be entitled to ten dollars as a result of a class action settlement.

Via Newsweek