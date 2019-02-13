Rebel Wilson Had To Be Medically Rescued From A Mountain After “Forgetting” How To Ski

Actress Rebel Wilson spent the last few days of 2018 skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

Well, she skied a little bit

Slope style --: @carlyjsteel A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Dec 29, 2018 at 6:41pm PST

Wilson, sitting for an interview with Ellen, said at one point, when facing going down a monstrous hill, she “forgot” how to ski. Wilson said during the interview, “I skied for about 100 feet, Ellen. She (Wilson’s instructor) was like, ‘Okay, you just have to ski down now.’ And I was like, ‘Aww, I don’t know…’”

Unable to take the ski lift back down, and too afraid to ski herself, ski patrol was called to tow Wilson down in a yellow sled even though, as Ellen pointed out, medically, there was “nothing wrong.”

Even with being accompanied by ski patrol, Wilson said the trip down was just more frightening than actually skiing down! She said, “This lovely gentleman Scott came and rescued me in a sled but he said in order to get enough speed to get to the bottom, we have to go off the side of a cliff. So that ended up being more scary than actually skiing.”

Via People