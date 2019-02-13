Rebel Wilson Had To Be Medically Rescued From A Mountain After “Forgetting” How To Ski
Actress Rebel Wilson spent the last few days of 2018 skiing in Aspen, Colorado.
Well, she skied a little bit
Wilson, sitting for an interview with Ellen, said at one point, when facing going down a monstrous hill, she “forgot” how to ski. Wilson said during the interview, “I skied for about 100 feet, Ellen. She (Wilson’s instructor) was like, ‘Okay, you just have to ski down now.’ And I was like, ‘Aww, I don’t know…’”
Unable to take the ski lift back down, and too afraid to ski herself, ski patrol was called to tow Wilson down in a yellow sled even though, as Ellen pointed out, medically, there was “nothing wrong.”
Thanks to all my ski buddies in Aspen these past two days @jeffbeacher @carlyjsteel @esterdean @mickeygooch Chip Douglas, Kung Fu Scott and the legendary Piglet x I tried to crush but I was worried about crushing my legs and not being able to complete CATS filming in Jan/Feb so took it REAL EASY out there! It’s the most gorgeous activity to do and next time I’ll make sure I’m not under contract on a movie so I can really go for it!! Oh and thanks to all the kind locals who helped me when it was clear I was struggling!!
Even with being accompanied by ski patrol, Wilson said the trip down was just more frightening than actually skiing down! She said, “This lovely gentleman Scott came and rescued me in a sled but he said in order to get enough speed to get to the bottom, we have to go off the side of a cliff. So that ended up being more scary than actually skiing.”
