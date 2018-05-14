Ready To Feel Old? Pat Morita Was 52 While Filming "Karate Kid." Ralph Macchio Is 56 In "Cobra Kai."

Pat Morita was 52 years old when he starred as Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid, acting as a mentor to the young Daniel Larusso, played by Ralph Macchio.

Well, we're sad to make you feel old, but Macchio isn't so young anymore. In fact, as he stars in the Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai on YouTube Red, Macchio is 56-years-old. Macchio is older now than Pat Morita was while filming the original Karate Kid almost 35 years ago. We don't like this at all!

Here's some age perspective for you: Pat Morita was 52 in Karate Kid. Ralph Macchio is 56 in Cobra Kai. pic.twitter.com/u5jI8pcWvj — Mega Beardo (@megabeardo) May 7, 2018

Before starring in Cobra Kai, Macchio made sure there would be plenty of tributes to Morita sprinkled throughout the series. Notably, Larusso visits Mr. Miyagi's gravestone in a time where he needs inspiration. Macchio told ABC News, "It was really important to me to have that in the show. [He> has to be part of Larusso's life even if he falls off the rails. It was easy to do and pay that kind of respect."

Video of Daniel visits Mr. Miyagi - Cobra Kai Clip

Cobra Kai is currently available for streaming only on YouTube Red.

Via ABC News