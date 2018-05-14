Ready To Feel Old? Pat Morita Was 52 While Filming "Karate Kid." Ralph Macchio Is 56 In "Cobra Kai."

May 14, 2018
JT
JT
Ralph Macchio, Smiling, Suit

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Pat Morita was 52 years old when he starred as Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid, acting as a mentor to the young Daniel Larusso, played by Ralph Macchio.

Well, we're sad to make you feel old, but Macchio isn't so young anymore.  In fact, as he stars in the Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai on YouTube Red, Macchio is 56-years-old.  Macchio is older now than Pat Morita was while filming the original Karate Kid almost 35 years ago.  We don't like this at all!

Before starring in Cobra Kai, Macchio made sure there would be plenty of tributes to Morita sprinkled throughout the series.  Notably, Larusso visits Mr. Miyagi's gravestone in a time where he needs inspiration.  Macchio told ABC News, "It was really important to me to have that in the show.  [He> has to be part of Larusso's life even if he falls off the rails.  It was easy to do and pay that kind of respect."

Cobra Kai is currently available for streaming only on YouTube Red.

Via ABC News

Tags: 
Karate Kid
Cobra Kai
YouTube Red
Television
movies
Ralph Macchio
Pat Morita
mr. miyagi
Daniel LaRusso